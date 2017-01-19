Chalk Talk with Derek & David Carr

TICKETS WILL BE SOLD AND AVAILABLE ONLINE ONLY!

Please visit https://www.picatic.com/DEREKCARRMODESTO

David Carr, 2002 First Overall Draft Pick, Super Bowl Champion with the New York Giants, and NFL Network Analyst, will be interviewing Derek Carr, Quarterback of the Oakland Raiders, on stage.

This will be a unique opportunity to hear first hand Derek discuss the Raiders winning Season, their road to the Playoffs, his rehabilitation and progress. Fans will also have the opportunity to listen to David & Derek break down and analyze the top 5 plays of the Raider’s Season. Nowhere, will you hear this behind the scenes analysis LIVE from Raider’s QB, Derek Carr.

There will also be an audience Q & A session, as well as a raffle drawing for 5 lucky winners to join Derek & David on stage to receive a signed football.

* GENERAL ADMISSION STARTS (6:15-8:30PM).

* General admission includes only the Q & A and raffle

* We will also be offering a limited amount of V.I.P. (5:00pm-6:30pm) tickets with an opportunity to meet Derek & David.