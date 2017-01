The Hawk welcomes Foreigner on their 40th Anniversary Tour to Northern California for two shows

September 1st @ Toyota Amphitheatre in Wheatland

September 2nd @ Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View

joining Foreinger will be Cheap Trick & a special TBA guest.

That’s 3 bands for $30 flat on the lawn!

Limited number of 4 packs available for less than $30 a ticket

Tickets for the shows go on sale Friday Jan. 13th at 10am at livenation.com

Keep it on the Hawk to win your tickets!