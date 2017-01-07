The Hawk and Valley First Credit Union are teaming up once again for another awesome giveaway.

Win a trip for two to Daytona, FL for the “Big Race” happening Feb. 26th with our “Race To Daytona” giveaway!

There are two ways to enter starting Jan. 7th.

1) Listen to the Hawk from 9a-9p for our “Artist of the Daytona”. When we play a song by that artist, callers 10-15 qualify (209-575-0104, 209-937-0104, 800-476-0104)

MONDAY – ROLLING STONES

TUESDAY – TOM PETTY

WEDNESDAY – THE WHO

2) Register at Valley First Credit Union locations in Stockton, Modesto, Tracy, Turlock, Oakdale & Ceres during normal business hours (deadline to enter at Valley First is close of business on Feb. 2nd)

One lucky winner will win the trip Feb. 6th!

OFFICIAL RULES