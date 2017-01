The Hawk welcomes a great double bill to the Concord Pavilion June 7th with

CHICAGO & THE DOOBIE BROTHERS

Tickets for the show go on sale Jan. 9th at 10am at livenation.com

you can get yours during the special presale Friday Jan. 6 at 10am – Sunday Jan. 8th at 10pm…..CLICK HERE and use code: CLASSIC

and of course, keep it on the Hawk to win your tickets!