HEART: Live At The Royal Albert Hall With The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

FILL OUT THE FORM BELOW TO ENTER TO WIN A DVD!

Eagle Rock Entertainment presents Live At The Royal Albert Hall With The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra by Heart on DVD, Blu-ray, CD and Digital Formats [$21.98 Blu-ray, $16.98 DVD, $13.98 CD]. This film captures not only Heart’s first-ever live performance at the Royal Albert Hall but is also the first concert film of Heart performing with a full orchestra. Live At The Royal Albert Hall With The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra includes chart-topping songs like “These Dreams”, “Alone”, “What About Love”, “Barracuda”, “Magic Man”, “Dreamboat Annie”, and more!

Making their first live appearance at London’s Royal Albert Hall in June 2016 to a sold-out crowd, Heart was accompanied by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra who added further depth and epic scale to the band’s songs. The set included hits, fan favorites and both new and reinterpreted tracks from their most recent album Beautiful Broken.

The Line-Up for this special show features Ann Wilson (Vocals); Nancy Wilson(Guitar & Vocals); Ben Smith (Drums); Dan Rothchild (Bass); Craig Bartock (Guitar); Chris Joyner (Keyboards) and, of course, The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra conducted by Nick Davies. As a Bonus Feature, this release includes an interview with the band.

The chemistry between band and orchestra, that Live At The Royal Albert Hall With The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra captures, added a truly magical quality to a concert that will live long in the memory of those Heart fans lucky enough to be present.