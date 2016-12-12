Ritchie Blackmore’s Rainbow: Memories in Rock – Live in Germany

FILL OUT THE FORM AT THE BOTTOM OF THE PAGE TO WIN A DVD/2CD SET!

In June 2016, legendary guitarist Ritchie Blackmore made many long held dreams come true for his fans as Ritchie Blackmore’s Rainbow played three concerts in Europe, two in Germany and one in England. The two German shows at Loreley and Bietigheim were caught on camera to produce Memories In Rock – Live In Germany, which will be released via Eagle Rock Entertainment DVD+2CD, Blu-ray+2CD, and Digital Formats onNovember 18. A Deluxe version (DVD, Blu-ray & 2CD in a 48 page hardback photobook), along with a 3LP version (180gm vinyl), will be available as an import on December 2. [MSRP $34.98 Blu-ray+2CD, $29.98 DVD+2CD]

This film captures the long awaited return to rock music for Ritchie Blackmore. The setlist, combining classic tracks from both Deep Purple and Rainbow, was exactly what the fans had wished for. Filmed in high definition, this jaw-dropping set includes “Catch The Rainbow”, “Mistreated”, “Since You Been Gone”, “Black Night”, “Spotlight Kid”, “Smoke On The Water”, “Stargazer”, “Perfect Strangers”, and more! As a bonus all formats (barring the 3LP) also boast a quartet of tracks recorded on an alternative night: “Spotlight Kid”, “Man On The Silver Mountain”, “Long Live Rock ‘N’ Roll”, and “Stargazer”.

The band line-up for this incredible show featured Ritchie Blackmore (Guitar);Ronnie Romero (Vocals); David Keith (Drums); Bob Nouveau (Bass); Jens Johanssen (Keyboards); Candice Night (Backing Vocals); Lady Lynn (Backing Vocals).

Some people said that the time would never come, but Memories In Rock – Live In Germany is the tangible proof! The band played superbly and Ritchie Blackmoreproved that he remains one of the finest guitarists of all time. His legacy is also highlighted in Eagle Rock Entertainment’s recent releases The Ritchie Blackmore Story and Rainbow: Monsters Of Rock – Live At Donington 1980.