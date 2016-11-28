Graham Nash at the Gallo Center

The Hawk welcomes the legendary Graham Nash to the Gallo Center for the Arts in Modesto

March 25th, 2017!

Tickets for the show are on sale now at galloarts.org…buy yours today!

And listen to the Hawk to win tickets and your chance to sit in on the soundcheck for the show!

Graham Nash is a two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee-with Crosby, Stills, and Nash and with the Hollies. He was also inducted into the Songwriter’s Hall of Fame twice, as a solo artist and with CSN, and he is a Grammy Award-winner.

Nash’s passionate voice continues to be heard in support of peace, and social and environmental justice. The No Nukes/Musicians United for Safe Energy (MUSE) concerts he organized with Jackson Browne and Bonnie Raitt in 1979 remain seminal benefit events. In 2011, Nash was instrumental in bringing MUSE back to the forefront with a concert to benefit Japan disaster relief and groups promoting non-nuclear energy worldwide. Nash is also a renowned photographer and visual artist whose work has been shown in galleries and museums worldwide.

His new studio album, “This Path Tonight,” was released in April this year. Be sure to visit www.grahamnash.com