Roger Waters 2017 Tour

Roger Waters will return to North America in 2017 with a pioneering new tour, “Us + Them”, featuring classic Pink Floyd, some new songs and solo work. The tour, will make 2 Northern California stops at SAP Center on June 7th and Golden 1 Center on June 12th and runs through the summer of 2017 and is promoted by AEG Live’s Concerts West. Tickets go on sale on Friday, October 21, 2016.

VIP package sales and Citi presale tickets will begin on Monday, October 17th. Citi is the official credit card of the Roger Waters – Us + Them 2017 tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets for US dates only beginning on Monday, October 17th at 10am through Citi’s Private Pass Program. For complete Citi presale details visit www.citiprivatepass.com.

Tickets for the general public will go on sale on Friday, October 21, 2016.

